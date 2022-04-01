Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Lonnie Coffman to 46 months in prison for bringing Molotov cocktails and other ammunition feeding devices near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she hadn't heard an explanation for why Coffman had "almost a small armory in his truck, ready to do battle," AP reports.

Coffman, of Alabama, pleaded guilty in November to bringing several loaded firearms, 11 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his truck to Capitol Hill, according to court filings.

Coffman said he drove to Washington "to try to discover just how true and secure was the [2020 presidential] election," per AP.

"If I had any idea that things would turn out like they did, I would have stayed home," he wrote in a letter to the judge.

Coffman, who exited his pickup truck at around 9:20 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 6, carried two loaded firearms as he walked throughout the day, per court filings.

The big picture: More than 770 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot and more than 130 people have been sentenced, per AP.

Coffman is one of nine defendants whose prison sentence is greater than one year.

Go deeper: Florida man who carried Pelosi's lectern during riot sentenced to 75 days in prison