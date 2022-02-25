Florida man who carried Pelosi's lectern during riot sentenced to 75 days in prison

The Florida man who carried House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern around the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Friday, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: "We're on a dangerous slide in America," U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton said during Adam Johnson's sentencing, adding that he made "a mockery" of the events.

Johnson said Friday that he'd been "nothing but cooperative" with the government since his arrest and that he's demonstrated that he was "ashamed" to have been a part of the Capitol riot, NBC reports.

Justice Department prosecutors wrote in a memo before Johnson's sentencing that his actions "illustrate his sense of entitlement and privilege."

The big picture: Johnson in November pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to toss out charges related to theft of government property and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

The FBI has arrested more than 740 people in connection with the Capitol riot, per NBC.

