Federal agents have uncovered the "longest illicit cross-border tunnel ever discovered along the Southwest border," Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

Details: The passageway of the drug-smuggling tunnel stretches for 4,309ft to connect an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area of California, per a CBP statement. "It includes an extensive rail/cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance, and a complex drainage system," the statement notes.