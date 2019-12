Why it matters: Hussain was imprisoned for terrorism offenses in 2012 and was a "close associate" of fellow convicted terrorist Khan, who was killed by police while wearing a fake suicide bombing vest during the stabbing rampage, per the Telegraph. However, Staffordshire Police stressed there's no suggestion that he was involved in Friday's attack.

What's happening: London Mayor Sadiq Khan (no relation to the attacker) was expected to be among those attending the vigil at 11 a.m. local time for Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were killed in Friday's attack, the BBC reports. Jones was formally identified as the second attack victim Sunday evening.

Background: The Metropolitan Police said Merritt was the co-ordinator of the Learning Together scheme and Jones was a volunteer for the University of Cambridge program, which was hosting a conference at Fishmongers' Hall from where Khan began his attack.

