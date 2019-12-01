Stories

PM vows review as convicted terrorist named in London Bridge attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel, (L) and City of London commissioner Ian Dyson (R) visit the scene of yesterday's London Bridge stabbing attack on November 30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and City of London commissioner Ian Dyson visit on Saturday the scene of the London Bridge stabbing attack. Photo: Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Saturday a review of the United Kingdom's sentencing system after a convicted terrorist released early from prison killed two people in a London Bridge stabbing attack, AFP reports.

Details: Johnson said authorities were urgently examining the cases of "other convicted terrorists" who'd been given early release following Friday's attack during which three people were wounded, per AFP. Police identified the attacker as 28-year-old Usman Khan from Staffordshire in the West Midlands of England.

What they're saying: Khan was "known to authorities," having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences and released from prison in December 2018 on licence, London's Metropolitan Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said during a media briefing.

