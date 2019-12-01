British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised Saturday a review of the United Kingdom's sentencing system after a convicted terrorist released early from prison killed two people in a London Bridge stabbing attack, AFP reports.

Details: Johnson said authorities were urgently examining the cases of "other convicted terrorists" who'd been given early release following Friday's attack during which three people were wounded, per AFP. Police identified the attacker as 28-year-old Usman Khan from Staffordshire in the West Midlands of England.