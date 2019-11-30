U.K. bridge attacker was a convicted terrorist

A man convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses allegedly stabbed several people, two fatally, on Friday, before bystanders tackled him, and officers fatally shot him on London Bridge, the AP reports.

Details: Authorities identified the 28-year-old male suspect, who was convicted for his role in a 2010 plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange, per the Wall Street Journal. He had been jailed for six years before being released in Dec. 2018. Friday's attack, also deemed a terrorist incident, took place near the site of a deadly knife and van rampage in 2017.