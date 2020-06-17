Logitech to list carbon content of products on boxes

Logitech is adding labels to its computer accessories showing how much carbon the products consume — from the raw materials to the manufacture, distribution and use of the products.

Why it matters: The company hopes other firms will follow suit, giving consumers better info about the environmental impact of the products they buy.

Details: The labeling will start with Logitech's gaming products later this year.

CEO Bracken Darrell told Axios the company wants to see such labels become as ubiquitous as the nutrition labels that are on food boxes. "We want to play a key role here."

What's next: Darrell said other companies are free to use the company's methodology and adopt Logitech's label design or one of their own choosing."We don't want any ownership or credit," he said. "We just want other people to do it."