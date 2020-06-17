18 mins ago - Technology

Logitech to list carbon content of products on boxes

Ina Fried, author of Login

A mock-up of a Logitech mouse with a label indicating its carbon impact. Image: Logitech

Logitech is adding labels to its computer accessories showing how much carbon the products consume — from the raw materials to the manufacture, distribution and use of the products.

Why it matters: The company hopes other firms will follow suit, giving consumers better info about the environmental impact of the products they buy.

Details: The labeling will start with Logitech's gaming products later this year.

  • CEO Bracken Darrell told Axios the company wants to see such labels become as ubiquitous as the nutrition labels that are on food boxes. "We want to play a key role here."

What's next: Darrell said other companies are free to use the company's methodology and adopt Logitech's label design or one of their own choosing."We don't want any ownership or credit," he said. "We just want other people to do it."

Dan Primack
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chris Sacca returns to venture capital with clean energy firm

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW.

Chris Sacca was one of the past decade's most successful venture capitalists, with a run that included early bets in such companies as Instagram, Twitter and Uber. Then, in 2017, he quit.

Driving the news: Sacca is good at investing, but bad at retiring. He's now running a new firm called Lowercarbon Capital, focused on startups that are developing "technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and actively cool the planet."

Alayna Treene
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between incumbent and legacy industries.

