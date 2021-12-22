Pallets of sodas, jewelry boxes and baby car seats competed for attention with 75-inch TVs, snow blowers, and crates of bolts for bridges — all at a delivery warehouse on Monday. Each were destined for one of about 75 XPO Logistics trailers waiting to be loaded and moved, in freezing conditions.

Why it matters: The mix of consumer goods that a company like XPO has to transport is at its highest since the onset of the pandemic, which instigated a host of supply chain snarls.

That shift in cargo need has added to the demand for workers, who have plenty of other options up and down Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, NJ — at places like UPS Freight or CDL Last Mile.

“Multiple small orders are harder to deal with than fewer large orders … Each unit needs handling,” says Rudi Leuschner, director for the online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management program at Rutgers Business School.

The big picture: The build-up in supply chain constraints has pushed retailers to a less traditional shipping pattern — spreading out what they need delivered, and when, to avoid the inventory problems that could arise from concentration, according to supply chain researchers behind the Logistics Managers' Index.

Sellers have also piled on the pressure by warehousing less of their goods themselves, relying instead on logistics centers like the one Axios visited.

The impact: “It feels like there’s more tonnage [this year],” says Paul Emmert, senior service center manager, less-than-truckload, at XPO. But the reality is that the frequency and number of smaller orders have increased, he adds.

State of play: “The hardest part about this job right now … is to stay staffed,” says Emmert.

The warehouse has also been beset by equipment breakdowns, which were hard to fix because of — you guessed it — supply chain issues, says Tavio Headley, vice president of XPO investor relations.

The bottom line: “We’re as close to maximum capacity, highest prices, highest utilization that we've ever seen in [transportation and warehousing],” says Leuschner.