Senate ethics panel closes probe into Loeffler stock trades

The Senate Ethics Committee said Tuesday it found "no evidence" that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) violated the law or Senate rules, dropping its investigation into allegations of insider trading, the Washington Post reports.

Catch up quick: Loeffler and her husband traded millions of dollars in stock after receiving a private briefing in January on the coronavirus' potential economic toll.

Context: Government watchdogs Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Common Cause filed complaints with the Senate Ethics Committee in March, accusing Loeffler of violating the STOCK Act, which prohibits elected officials from making money off information they learn in private briefings.

The decision comes nearly three weeks after Loeffler's office said the Department of Justice also dropped its investigation into her stock trades.

Loeffler is the wealthiest member of Congress, per the Post.

What she's saying: She tweeted Tuesday that "the fake news media takes another loss," adding, "Exonerated. Again."