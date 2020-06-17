33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate ethics panel closes probe into Loeffler stock trades

Kelly Loeffler. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Senate Ethics Committee said Tuesday it found "no evidence" that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) violated the law or Senate rules, dropping its investigation into allegations of insider trading, the Washington Post reports.

Catch up quick: Loeffler and her husband traded millions of dollars in stock after receiving a private briefing in January on  the coronavirus' potential economic toll.

Context: Government watchdogs Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Common Cause filed complaints with the Senate Ethics Committee in March, accusing Loeffler of violating the STOCK Act, which prohibits elected officials from making money off information they learn in private briefings.

  • The decision comes nearly three weeks after Loeffler's office said the Department of Justice also dropped its investigation into her stock trades.
  • Loeffler is the wealthiest member of Congress, per the Post.

What she's saying: She tweeted Tuesday that "the fake news media takes another loss," adding, "Exonerated. Again."

Zachary Basu
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 8,139,560 — Total deaths: 440,342 — Total recoveries — 3,933,006Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,134,521 — Total deaths: 116,833 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Erica Pandey
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus could upend traditional workweeks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

One of the pandemic's longer-term impacts on how we work could be the end of the five-day, 9-to-5 workweek.

What's happening: For many companies, these past few months have been a period of rapid experimentation — and some are finding that shorter workdays and four-day weeks can work quite well.

