The scientific case against lockdowns

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Less costly pandemic mitigation measures may slow the spread of the coronavirus just as well as lockdowns — if not better — according to a new study published in Nature Human Behaviour.

Why it matters: As cases continue to rise in the U.S., Americans may be more palatable to interventions that are less painful than the spring's stay-at-home orders.

What they're saying: "A smaller package of such measures can substitute for a full lockdown in terms of effectiveness, while reducing adverse impacts on society, the economy, the humanitarian response system and the environment," the authors write.

Details: The study examined the impact of more than 6,000 non-pharmaceutical interventions implemented in March and April in 79 territories worldwide.

What they found: "Surprisingly, communicating on the importance of social distancing has been only marginally less effective than imposing distancing measures by law," the authors write.

  • Food assistance and other financial supports for vulnerable populations are also highly effective, because they can help people stay home while sick without risking losing their job, for example.
  • The study also endorsed some of the component restrictions the U.S. has imposed — banning public gatherings, limiting people's movements, closing schools and border restrictions — over the more sweeping lockdowns in other countries, some of which barely allowed people to leave their homes, even to be alone outside.

Yes, but: The U.S. does not have clear, authoritative political communication about the need for social distancing, and Congress is not likely to pass a financial aid package that would enable many Americans to stay home for very long.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

FDA approves first coronavirus test for self-testing at home

Laura Robles, 14, takes a swab at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on Nov. 11. The Lucira test kit is a nasal swab to be used by people aged 14 or older. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration announced in a post Tuesday night that it has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test for self-testing at home — and it returns rapid results.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are accelerating across the U.S. This rapid home test could help reduce testing delays.

Sam Baker
Nov 17, 2020 - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.1% margin of error for November poll, ±3.3% for October; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The nationwide surge in coronavirus infections is prompting some Americans to take high-risk behaviors more seriously, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Our latest survey shows that more people — and more Republicans, in particular — are attuned to the risks of indoor activities. That’s a positive sign, if the U.S. has any hope of getting this latest outbreak under control.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
