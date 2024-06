Our new series "I Deserve This" is all about "little treat culture" — aka the purchases we absolutely do not need but which absolutely keep us going. Today's series of little treats is from Susannah Birle, 23, who lives in Shaw:

🥤 La Colombe iced vanilla matcha ($7.97): "The perfect afternoon pick-me-up for noncoffee lovers after a rough morning. Tastes like a vanilla milkshake."

🍪 Whole Foods brown butter chocolate chunk cookie ($1.99): "Cheap enough that you can get one for your roommates too to brighten their day! Warmed up for a few seconds + a scoop of vanilla ice cream is the cure to anything."

💐 Trader Joe's hydrangeas ($5.99): "A great way to brighten any room."

