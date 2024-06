D.C. police are cracking down on motorized scooters and mopeds with a brand-new road safety program. Why it matters: Under Operation Ride Right, which launched Wednesday, MPD is deploying officers to neighborhoods across the city to address safety concerns from an influx of scooters.

The big picture: Moped use is way up in cities like D.C. and New York due to a high demand for delivery services, and an influx of immigrant workers looking for a quick and cost-effective mode of transportation. Motor-driven cycle registrations have jumped nearly 165% in the last two years, according to the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

In New York, police recently cracked down on illegal vehicles, seizing some 7,000 unregistered mopeds this year. In both cities, deadly battery fires are a rising concern.

Zoom in: An MPD spokesperson tells Axios that police chief Pamela Smith created the program after hearing community concerns about traffic safety. Officers will patrol areas and make sure motor-driven cycles are compliant with D.C. laws.

Per police, scooter drivers must have a driver's license, registration, and insurance. Helmets are required. Mopeds can't operate on sidewalks or bus lanes. On the road, they must comply with the same traffic regulations as cars.

What we're watching: A new bill introduced by D.C. Council members in April would require sellers and renters of mopeds to register their fleets, adding another layer of accountability to their use.