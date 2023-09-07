Migrants have been sent to D.C. on buses since last summer. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Migrants are continuing to arrive in D.C., a humanitarian crisis that's also playing out in other big cities and putting pressure on President Biden to do more.

Why it matters: The influx of migrants arriving on buses from the southern border is stressing D.C.'s social services and requiring tens of millions in new spending to meet demand.

Zoom in: One year ago, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized the Biden administration for not offering more aid to handle hundreds of migrants being bused into the city. Many of those concerns remain.

About 60 busloads of asylum seekers have arrived in D.C. since May, according to the nonprofit group SAMU First Response, the Washington Post reported.

More than 1,000 people are still housed in hotels, down by a few hundred since May.

The big picture: Biden is stuck among growing calls to help the Democratic-controlled cities, the politics of the vulnerable issue, and what the administration views as legal handcuffs prohibiting much action, our Axios colleagues recently reported.

How we got here: Republican governors have responded to unprecedented crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border with massive efforts to bus migrants to other destinations.

People on the ground tell Axios that's created a snowball effect, leading more migrants to follow those who were placed on state-backed buses to major cities.

In cities like New York, Boston, and Chicago, a humanitarian crisis for people hoping for new lives in the U.S. has become desperate.

Business leaders and lawmakers at various levels of government are demanding that the administration do more to help accommodate migrants — and are frustrated by what they say is Biden's lack of response.

By the numbers: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that the state's busing operation has sent more than 11,300 migrants to D.C. since it began last year.

According to DHS, more than 2,000 migrants have received temporary shelter in D.C. so far, the Post reports. But that number could be higher since some turn to homeless shelters.

D.C. has spent $36.4 million on helping migrants through the end of August, on pace to surpass $52.5 million by October, the D.C. Department of Human Services told the Post.

Between the lines: While buses of migrants are still being sent to D.C., it's "not to the degree or quantity that they have sent before," city administrator Kevin Donahue told the Post.