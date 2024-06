Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Democratic primary election in Ward 7 remained tight Tuesday evening, between two candidates with opposing views of the city's biggest project-in-waiting, RFK Stadium. Why it matters: The successor to Ward 7 council member Vincent Gray will be a key vote on the future of the RFK site — and an advocate for underrepresented communities east of the Anacostia River.

The big picture: In this deep blue city, the winner of the Democratic primary is highly likely to win their seat in the November general election.

State of play: Wendell Felder leads with more than 200 votes over Ebony Payne, based off 85% of expected votes reported by around 10:45pm Tuesday.

Felder is open to building a new Commanders stadium at the 190-acre RFK site — without taxpayer funds.

is open to building a new Commanders stadium at the 190-acre RFK site — without taxpayer funds. Payne is a staunch opponent. She is a neighborhood commissioner in Hill East, where many residents oppose taxpayers funding a new sports arena and the traffic it would bring.

You can view the full results at the D.C. Board of Elections or follow below:

Data: Associated Press. Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: Payne dominated votes surrounding the RFK site.

But Felder is winning precincts outside of the RFK vicinity, especially across the bulk of the ward east of the Anacostia River.

He ran with the endorsement of Gray, along with three other sitting council members and a well-funded pro-business group, Opportunity D.C.

Zoom out: Elsewhere, incumbents were cruising to victory.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton looks destined for an 18th term in Congress after winning over 80% of the vote.

Council members Janeese Lewis George (Ward 4), Trayon White (Ward 8), and Robert White (at-large) were fending off challengers with comfortable leads. Incumbent Brooke Pinto (Ward 2) is running unopposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.