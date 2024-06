Metro just rolled out new Pride rides — a rainbow-wrapped bus and train — to commemorate Capital Pride month. Why it matters: It's the third year in a row Metro is wrapping vehicles with inclusive themes.

Zoom in: Colorful wraps on special Metro buses and trains nod to Capital Pride's '80s and '90s vibe this year. The vehicles will run through June 30.

The theme: Be True. Be You. On Metro.

The intrigue: You can track vehicle locations here (click on "special edition" up top). The locations will only appear when they're in service.

What's next: The bus will be part of the Pride parade, during which employees will give out merch like sweatbands, stickers, bandanas, and flags. You can also snag the swag via the online store.