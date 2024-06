Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New panda, who dis? Photo: Courtesy of the National Zoo

We're all very excited about the National Zoo's new pandas, but in the meantime, everyone's talking about the fresh panda swag. Why it matters: The limited-edition "Pandas Are Coming" merch is more sophisticated than your average bear-wear — plus sale proceeds go toward animal conservation.

Zoom in: The all-black-and-white line of clothing and accessories represents the pillars of panda conservation (e.g. bears and bamboo forests).

The panda's profile — intentionally forward-looking — was inspired by the classic Zoo animal designs and icons created by Lance Wyman in 1975. You'll know them when you see them!

💭 Our thought bubble: We can see the "pandafluencers" getting excited about the crop tees and reversible bucket hats.