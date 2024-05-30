New marina bar serves slushies and slices along the Potomac

Catboat Pizza Bar, a new waterfront spot, opens at the Washington Sailing Marina this weekend for wine, slushies, and slices.
Why it matters: Main waterfront bars get packed and expensive, while marina bars have all the nautical charm without the fuss.
Dig in: The drink deck is from the team behind Park View spots Sonny's Pizza and No Kisses bar. It's opening Saturday and Sunday this weekend with a small, wallet-friendly menu of beers ($5-$7), natural wines ($12), slushies ($8), and slices starting at $5.50.
The Alexandria marina is a quick drive from D.C., a mere hop off the Mount Vernon Bike Trail, and kayak accessible.