May 30, 2024 - Food and Drink

New marina bar serves slushies and slices along the Potomac

headshot
Bottles of wine and pizza next to the water

Natural wines and waterside 'za. Photo: courtesy Catboat Pizza Bar

Catboat Pizza Bar, a new waterfront spot, opens at the Washington Sailing Marina this weekend for wine, slushies, and slices.

Why it matters: Main waterfront bars get packed and expensive, while marina bars have all the nautical charm without the fuss.

Dig in: The drink deck is from the team behind Park View spots Sonny's Pizza and No Kisses bar. It's opening Saturday and Sunday this weekend with a small, wallet-friendly menu of beers ($5-$7), natural wines ($12), slushies ($8), and slices starting at $5.50.

  • The Alexandria marina is a quick drive from D.C., a mere hop off the Mount Vernon Bike Trail, and kayak accessible.

Between the lines: Catboat isn't far from another marina gem, Island Time Bar & Grill off the Pentagon Lagoon.

What's next: Look for expanded hours and menus, plus events all summer including an opening bash on June 9 and a July 4th party. A portion of all sales go towards the National Park Service.

If you go: Catboat will be open from noon to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Starting June 7, it'll be open on Fridays from 3pm to 9pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more