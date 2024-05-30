New marina bar serves slushies and slices along the Potomac

Catboat Pizza Bar, a new waterfront spot, opens at the Washington Sailing Marina this weekend for wine, slushies, and slices. Why it matters: Main waterfront bars get packed and expensive, while marina bars have all the nautical charm without the fuss.

Dig in: The drink deck is from the team behind Park View spots Sonny's Pizza and No Kisses bar. It's opening Saturday and Sunday this weekend with a small, wallet-friendly menu of beers ($5-$7), natural wines ($12), slushies ($8), and slices starting at $5.50.

The Alexandria marina is a quick drive from D.C., a mere hop off the Mount Vernon Bike Trail, and kayak accessible.

Between the lines: Catboat isn't far from another marina gem, Island Time Bar & Grill off the Pentagon Lagoon.

What's next: Look for expanded hours and menus, plus events all summer including an opening bash on June 9 and a July 4th party. A portion of all sales go towards the National Park Service.

If you go: Catboat will be open from noon to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Starting June 7, it'll be open on Fridays from 3pm to 9pm.