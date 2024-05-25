Share on email (opens in new window)

Backyard food and drink stations are a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say. The big picture: Nearly a third of bespoke homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting. Beverage fridges, grills and fire pits are among the most common al fresco features.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to redo the whole house to revamp what's outside.

Taskrabbit backyard bookings climbed 12% through April compared to the same time period in 2023, per data from the gig marketplace.

What's next: Before you tackle a DIY project we gathered inspo from Axios D.C. pro Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture.

😌 Using plants for healing isn't new, but more clients are carving out a slice of outdoor calm to escape daily stress, landscape architect Joseph Richardson says.

A wellness garden is "a place to smell fragrant flowers and plants, roll out a yoga mat or grow organic vegetables," he says.

Potted perennials are a low-lift way to create your reprieve, especially if you're limited to a stoop or porch.

Pro tip: If you don't have outdoor space at home, spending time at a park or farmers market has a similar impact, Richardson says.

Photo: Courtesy of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture

🐝 Pollinator gardens are all the buzz as more people lean into creating a sanctuary for their families, and local critters. Plus, they're low-maintenance and typically chemical-free, Richardson says.

He suggests coneflower, milkweed, echinacea, agastache, butterfly bush, fothergilla, viburnum, clethra and winterberry for a healthy ecosystem.

Polish your pollinator garden off with a bat box or insect hotel.