▶️ Streaming guide

Here's what's new on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ and BET+.

What we're watching: A new game show that tests how the brain works, a sci-fi thriller with a star-studded cast and a new season of "The Kardashians."

Max's pick of the week

"The 1% Club" — Available now on Prime Video and Fox

State of play: Comedian Patton Oswalt hosts this new game show in which 100 contestants compete to answer a question only 1% of the country can get right for a prize of up to $100,000.

What they're saying: "Your CV has nothing to do with how you'll do in the game," Oswalt told Axios. "I have watched people that are literally working part time at a pet store smoke people with multiple Ph.D.s. It's kind of fascinating."

Don't miss these

"Atlas" — Available tomorrow on Netflix

Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown star in this new sci-fi film about a misanthropic analyst who must learn to trust her AI-controlled bodysuit so she can capture a corrupt robot.

Fun fact: This is J-Lo's second thriller in two years with Netflix. She also starred in "The Mother," released in May 2023.

"The Kardashians" — Available now on Hulu

The intrigue: Kourtney's pregnancy with her first child with Travis Barker is at the center of the fifth season of this reality show.

More to watch

"Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza" on Paramount+

This three-part documentary dives into the origins and evolution of Lollapalooza and its co-founder Perry Farrell. Available now

"Stax: Soulsville, USA" on Max

This doc about the Memphis-based record label behind soul artists including Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes won the TV Premiere Audience Award

"The Ms. Pat Show" season 4 on BET+

This Emmy-nominated sitcom returns with guest stars including Richard Lawson, Tommy Davidson, Flex Alexander and Golden Brooks. Available now

"The Beach Boys" on Disney+

The story of the pop music pioneers is told in this documentary with never-before-seen footage and new interviews. Available tomorrow

More new titles