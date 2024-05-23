Here's what's new on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ and BET+. What we're watching: A new game show that tests how the human brain works, a sci-fi thriller with a star-studded cast and a new season of "The Kardashians."

Worthy of your time: Use Axios' streaming optimizer to save money without missing your favorite shows.

"The 1% Club" available now on Prime Video and Fox

State of play: Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt hosts this new game show where 100 contestants compete to answer a question only 1% of the country can get right for a prize of up to $100,000.

What they're saying: "Your CV has nothing to do with how you'll do in the game," Oswalt told Axios. "I have watched people that are literally working part time at a pet store smoke people with multiple Ph.D.s. It's kind of fascinating."

"Atlas" available Friday on Netflix

Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown star in this new sci-fi film about a misanthropic analyst who must learn to trust her AI-controlled bodysuit so she can capture a corrupt robot.

Fun fact: This is J-Lo's second thriller in two years with Netflix. She also starred in "The Mother," released in May 2023.

"The Kardashians" available now on Hulu

The intrigue: Kourtney's pregnancy with her first child with Travis Barker is at the center of the fifth season of this reality show.

This three-part documentary dives into the origins and evolution of Lollapalooza and its co-founder Perry Farrell. Available now

This doc about the Memphis-based record label behind soul artists including Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes won the TV Premiere Audience Award at SXSW. Available now

"The Ms. Pat Show" season 4 on BET+

This Emmy-nominated sitcom returns with guest stars including Richard Lawson, Tommy Davidson, Flex Alexander, and Golden Brooks. Available now

"The Beach Boys" on Disney+

The story of one of pop music's pioneers with never-before-seen footage and new interviews is told in this documentary. Available Friday

"Evil" season 4 on Paramount+

The final season of this psychological mystery series will include four bonus episodes. Available now

"Thirst With Shay Mitchell" on Max

The "Pretty Little Liars" star explores bars around the world and tries exotic drinks in this four-episode series. Available now

"The Blue Angels" on Prime Video