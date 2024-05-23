State of play: Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt hosts this new game show where 100 contestants compete to answer a question only 1% of the country can get right for a prize of up to $100,000.
What they're saying: "Your CV has nothing to do with how you'll do in the game," Oswalt told Axios. "I have watched people that are literally working part time at a pet store smoke people with multiple Ph.D.s. It's kind of fascinating."
Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown star in this new sci-fi film about a misanthropic analyst who must learn to trust her AI-controlled bodysuit so she can capture a corrupt robot.
Fun fact: This is J-Lo's second thriller in two years with Netflix. She also starred in "The Mother," released in May 2023.