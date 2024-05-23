Skip to main content
28 mins ago - Business

What’s new on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+

headshot
"The 1% Club" game show with host Patton Oswalt

"The 1% Club," hosted by Patton Oswalt. Photo: Adam Rose/Prime Video

Here's what's new on Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ and BET+.

What we're watching: A new game show that tests how the human brain works, a sci-fi thriller with a star-studded cast and a new season of "The Kardashians."

Worthy of your time: Use Axios' streaming optimizer to save money without missing your favorite shows.

"The 1% Club" available now on Prime Video and Fox

State of play: Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt hosts this new game show where 100 contestants compete to answer a question only 1% of the country can get right for a prize of up to $100,000.

What they're saying: "Your CV has nothing to do with how you'll do in the game," Oswalt told Axios. "I have watched people that are literally working part time at a pet store smoke people with multiple Ph.D.s. It's kind of fascinating."

"Atlas" available Friday on Netflix

Driving the news: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown star in this new sci-fi film about a misanthropic analyst who must learn to trust her AI-controlled bodysuit so she can capture a corrupt robot.

Fun fact: This is J-Lo's second thriller in two years with Netflix. She also starred in "The Mother," released in May 2023.

"The Kardashians" available now on Hulu

The intrigue: Kourtney's pregnancy with her first child with Travis Barker is at the center of the fifth season of this reality show.

"Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza" on Paramount+

  • This three-part documentary dives into the origins and evolution of Lollapalooza and its co-founder Perry Farrell. Available now

"STAX: Soulsville, USA" on Max

  • This doc about the Memphis-based record label behind soul artists including Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes won the TV Premiere Audience Award at SXSW. Available now

"The Ms. Pat Show" season 4 on BET+

  • This Emmy-nominated sitcom returns with guest stars including Richard Lawson, Tommy Davidson, Flex Alexander, and Golden Brooks. Available now

"The Beach Boys" on Disney+

  • The story of one of pop music's pioneers with never-before-seen footage and new interviews is told in this documentary. Available Friday

"Evil" season 4 on Paramount+

  • The final season of this psychological mystery series will include four bonus episodes. Available now

"Thirst With Shay Mitchell" on Max

  • The "Pretty Little Liars" star explores bars around the world and tries exotic drinks in this four-episode series. Available now

"The Blue Angels" on Prime Video

  • This new doc shows what it takes to become a Blue Angel–the name for a special Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron–from selection to training and beyond. Available now
Go deeper