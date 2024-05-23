FanDuel is already bringing in a hefty sum for D.C.

FanDuel's sports betting app produced $1.9 million in revenue for the District in its first 30 days of operation. Why it matters: Wow, that was fast. D.C. made on average more money in a month from FanDuel than in a year with its previous sports gambling app GambetDC.

State of play: It turns out D.C. sports bettors were just waiting for the right app. For years, D.C.'s glitchy app has frustrated users and underperformed on revenue projections, all while contractors made millions.

FanDuel took over as the official app on April 15.

By the numbers: If FanDuel's performance continues, simple math suggests it could notch the city about $23 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

That's a big upgrade from the $4.3 million GambetDC brought in from 2020 to early 2024.

Flashback: D.C. originally forecasted making $20 million a year from sports betting, but GambetDC never lived up to that.

What they're saying: "The transition to FanDuel, the market leader in mobile sports wagering, ensures the long-term viability of mobile sports wagering in the District," Frank Suarez, the head of D.C. Lottery and Gaming, said in a statement.

Between the lines: The increase in revenue will help the city's budget shortfall, as every penny counts when D.C. is considering cuts to programs.