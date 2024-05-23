Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out Memorial Day events, a plant festival in Maryland and the Capital House Music Festival at Franklin Park.

1. 🇺🇲 Honor those lost

Monday is Memorial Day and the city has several events to remember those who lost their lives while serving the country.

Why it matters: "Local events like the National Memorial Day Parade, bringing together veterans, celebrities, dignitaries and Americans from all across the country, are crucial for the D.C. community," Tim Colbert, president of the American Veterans Center, told Axios.

"They remind us that we share this city with the nation and represent something greater than ourselves."

Zoom in: The National Park Service will have in-person and virtual programming throughout the weekend at various memorials and monuments along the National Mall.

Here are four events to consider:

🎵 National Memorial Day Concert: Watch performances from the National Symphony Orchestra, Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and more, 8pm Sunday on the West Lawn of the Capitol. Stream here on PBS. Free

🏍️ Rolling to Remember: See the Blessing of the Bikes 5pm Friday at the National Cathedral and a parade of at least 50,000 motorcycles riding through the city beginning noon Saturday. Free.

The parade is followed by a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 9pm.

🚒 National Memorial Day Parade: Hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and comedian Drew Carey along with other special guests, this patriotic parade with live music starts at 1pm Monday on Constitution Avenue. Free.

🧺 Weekend Rooftop Picnic Party: Enjoy three days of games and barbecue specials Saturday–Monday at Hi-Lawn atop Union Market. Make reservations here.

Browse and buy plants from local vendors and shop an artisan market 10am–4pm Saturday and Sunday at Plants Alive in Silver Spring. Free.

Celebrate Pride with live performances and a special guest appearance by Billy Porter 5–10pm Friday at the Westin Washington. Free. RSVP here to secure a free drink and hors d'oeuvres.

Vibe to DJs, play games and enjoy local food trucks 3–9pm Saturday at Sandlot Georgetown. Free. Skip the line for $30.

Dance to DJs and house music performances 11am–9pm at Franklin Park Sunday. Free. Donations accepted to the Sam "The Man" Burns Legacy Foundation.