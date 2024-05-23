This weekend in D.C., check out Memorial Day events, a plant festival in Maryland and the Capital House Music Festival at Franklin Park.
1. 🇺🇲 Honor those lost
Monday is Memorial Day and the city has several events to remember those who lost their lives while serving the country.
Why it matters: "Local events like the National Memorial Day Parade, bringing together veterans, celebrities, dignitaries and Americans from all across the country, are crucial for the D.C. community," Tim Colbert, president of the American Veterans Center, told Axios.
"They remind us that we share this city with the nation and represent something greater than ourselves."
🏍️ Rolling to Remember: See the Blessing of the Bikes 5pm Friday at the National Cathedral and a parade of at least 50,000 motorcycles riding through the city beginning noon Saturday. Free.
The parade is followed by a candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 9pm.
🚒 National Memorial Day Parade: Hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and comedian Drew Carey along with other special guests, this patriotic parade with live music starts at 1pm Monday on Constitution Avenue. Free.