Around the Beltway: 🙏 RIP, Stumpy

🚨 The U.S. Capitol Police said yesterday that they recovered two vials of blood sent to the Republican National Committee headquarters, just blocks from the Capitol building. (Axios)

🌳 D.C. keeps its title as the country's #1 city for parks. The Trust for Public Land says that 99% of D.C. residents live near a park, and 24% of city land is used for parks. There are a total of 697 parks and green spaces.

😢 In sad nature news: Stumpy is gone from the Tidal Basin. (PoPville)

🗳️ See where candidates for D.C. Council stand in the Washington Post's comprehensive voter guide. There are races for at-large and in Wards 4, 7, and 8 in the June 4 Democratic primary. (Washington Post)