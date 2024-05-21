Dan Snyder is reportedly "furious" about Trump movie "The Apprentice"

Maria Bakalova, who plays Ivana Trump, next to "The Apprentice" director Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan, who plays Donald Trump, at Cannes. Photo: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

The buzzed-about film "The Apprentice," which chronicles a young Donald Trump's ascension, premiered at Cannes this week — and former Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who invested in the movie, is reportedly unhappy with it, according to Variety. The big picture: The movie is a "very dark and chilling origin story" that depicts Trump raping then-wife Ivana Trump, as she alleged in a 1990 divorce deposition and later recanted, reports the Washington Post.

He's also portrayed receiving oral sex from "a topless blonde" while married, and getting plastic surgery.

Zoom in: Snyder — a Trump friend and previous donor — invested in the film through the production company Kinematics because he originally thought it'd be a "flattering portrayal" of the former president, reports Variety.

However, he was supposedly "furious" when he finally saw it, and the production company's lawyers tried to fight the movie's release and sent cease-and-desist letters, per Variety.

What they're saying: Kinematics' president told Variety that Snyder wasn't involved in the disagreement between his company and the filmmakers.

Snyder's attorneys and representatives for "The Apprentice" didn't comment to Variety.

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign communications director, told the Washington Post.

The intrigue: Snyder's $100 million yacht, Lady S, appears to be docked off the coast of France near Cannes, per the popular X account DanSnydersYacht — meaning it's possible Snyder was offshore during the movie premiere.