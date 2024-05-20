Cargo ship Dali to be moved after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Share on email (opens in new window)

The ship that wrecked the Baltimore Key Bridge will be moved Monday. Why it matters: It's a milestone toward fully restoring shipping in and out the harbor, which has been restricted since the March 26 bridge collapse.

Driving the news: The shipping container is expected to be refloated at high tide today and relocated about 2.5 miles from the bridge site, the Washington Post reports.

The Dali ship will move slowly — at 1 mile an hour.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Sunday that the channel will reopen by the end of May.

Initial estimates for reopening the federal shipping channel were in the six- to nine-month range.

Follow the money: Rebuilding the bridge is estimated to cost $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.