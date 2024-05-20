May 20, 2024 - News

Cargo ship Dali to be moved after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

headshot
The Dali container ship

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The ship that wrecked the Baltimore Key Bridge will be moved Monday.

Why it matters: It's a milestone toward fully restoring shipping in and out the harbor, which has been restricted since the March 26 bridge collapse.

Driving the news: The shipping container is expected to be refloated at high tide today and relocated about 2.5 miles from the bridge site, the Washington Post reports.

  • The Dali ship will move slowly — at 1 mile an hour.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Sunday that the channel will reopen by the end of May.

  • Initial estimates for reopening the federal shipping channel were in the six- to nine-month range.

Follow the money: Rebuilding the bridge is estimated to cost $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more