Cargo ship Dali to be moved after Baltimore Key Bridge collapse
The ship that wrecked the Baltimore Key Bridge will be moved Monday.
Why it matters: It's a milestone toward fully restoring shipping in and out the harbor, which has been restricted since the March 26 bridge collapse.
Driving the news: The shipping container is expected to be refloated at high tide today and relocated about 2.5 miles from the bridge site, the Washington Post reports.
- The Dali ship will move slowly — at 1 mile an hour.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Sunday that the channel will reopen by the end of May.
- Initial estimates for reopening the federal shipping channel were in the six- to nine-month range.
Follow the money: Rebuilding the bridge is estimated to cost $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
