Baltimore crews use explosives to free collapsed bridge from Dali ship

The Army Corp. of Engineers sets off a controlled demolition to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge off of the cargo ship Dali in the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Crews in Baltimore conducted a controlled explosion of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on Monday that was "flawless," the city's mayor announced. Why it matters: The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest in the U.S. and vessel traffic has been restricted since the cargo ship Dali struck the bridge and caused its fatal collapse in March.

Driving the news: Crews including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, used small explosive charges to remove a large section of the bridge from the Dali.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the action "an important milestone in our effort to clear the channel."

He thanked the Key Bridge Response Unified Command team "for a flawless, safe execution of these precision cuts and for the care you've shown our city during this process."

