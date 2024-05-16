Uber just rolled out a bunch of new services, but only one comes with Kirkland rotisserie chicken: Costco delivery, now available in the D.C. area. Why it matters: No crowded parking lots—and more importantly, no Costco membership needed, though card-carrying Costcoholics get more perks.

How it works: Members will typically save 15-20% more than non-members when they order through the Uber Eats app, Uber told Axios.

Prices and delivery fees can vary by location.

You can't order alcohol or gold bars, but you can load up on Costco favorites—that chicken, a bottomless supply of TP, mac n' cheese, etc.

The intrigue: The app lets you browse 20% off deals like a half-dozen avocados ($9.11) or 2 lbs of "baby guava" ($6.58), plus special discounts on a range of other products (Havarti cheese! A fancy mosquito trap! Dog jerky!).

Between the lines: DMV customers can pick among several Costcos, including Arlington, Pentagon City, and Wheaton. Uber declined to share specific participating stores.

What's next: The other new Uber feature launching in D.C. this summer is Uber Caregiver, which will allow caregivers to book rides for the elderly to doctor appointments, grocery stores, etc. It's meant to be covered by Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial insurance.