You can buy one of Dave Grohl's Gibsons

Dave Grohl and the guitar. Photo: Trust for the National Mall

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is auctioning off a signed Gibson guitar to raise money for the Trust for the National Mall. Why it matters: The Springfield-raised rockstar actively supports the city where he came up as an artist.

Context: The Trust honored Grohl with a lifetime achievement award at its recent Ball for the Mall. Grohl performed a surprise mini-concert ("Everlong," "Times Like These"). He then signed the newly released DG-335 guitar, donated by Gibson.

The intrigue: Online bidding was just extended, and is set to end at 9pm on May 20.

What's next: Funds from the auction will go toward the National Park Service's nonprofit partner, which is "working to restore, enrich, and elevate the National Mall." Sorry, it's not for saving Stumpy.