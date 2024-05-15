May 15, 2024 - Things to Do

You can buy one of Dave Grohl's Gibsons

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters in a suit jacket with a guitar at the Ball for the National Mall

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is auctioning off a signed Gibson guitar to raise money for the Trust for the National Mall.

Why it matters: The Springfield-raised rockstar actively supports the city where he came up as an artist.

Context: The Trust honored Grohl with a lifetime achievement award at its recent Ball for the Mall. Grohl performed a surprise mini-concert ("Everlong," "Times Like These"). He then signed the newly released DG-335 guitar, donated by Gibson.

The intrigue: Online bidding was just extended, and is set to end at 9pm on May 20.

What's next: Funds from the auction will go toward the National Park Service's nonprofit partner, which is "working to restore, enrich, and elevate the National Mall." Sorry, it's not for saving Stumpy.

