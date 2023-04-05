The Atlantis brings small shows for $44

The Atlantis, a new intimate music venue by the people behind 9:30 Club, opens next month with a lineup of 44 shows for $44.

Driving the news: I.M.P., which also operates shows at The Anthem, announced yesterday that the new venue, which is a near-replica of the original 9:30 Club that lived on F Street NW, will open next to 9:30’s U Street area location.

Catch up quick: The Atlantis is the name of a short-lived punk club that occupied the F Street venue before the original 9:30 Club took it over.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters broke the news of the forthcoming club in 2021 at the 9:30 Club’s first show since it closed during the pandemic. The Foo Fighters will now christen the new space by performing its first show on May 30.

Details: With a 450-person capacity, the $10 million venue is designed for small, intimate shows. I.M.P. says it’ll be exactly like the original 9:30 — without the huge rats and stench. But per a press release, it will have some sort of a “nod to the infamous pole” that once obstructed the views of attendees.

The intrigue: The Atlantis’ inaugural show schedule, running from May 30 with the Foo Fighters through Sept. 29 with Maggie Rogers, includes big names like Joan Jett, Living Colour, Parliament-Funkadelic, Barenaked Ladies, Tove Lo, and Tegan and Sara.

This year is also the 44th year at the 9:30 Club—hence the ticket prices and number of artists.

How to get tickets: The thought of competing for $44 tickets might scare some away, but fans will actually need to enter a lottery to receive them.

Fans can submit ticket requests through April 7 for up to 12 shows.

Requests are limited to two tickets per show.

There's also a ticket option for all 44 shows for $1,936.

Worth noting: Fans won’t be charged unless they actually win the tickets.