Old 9:30 Club replica is coming soon to D.C.

A forthcoming venue called The Atlantis is taking the name of a former transformative punk space.

What’s happening: I.M.P., the group behind clubs like The Anthem, has dropped cryptic hints on Twitter about the venue.

Why it matters: While I.M.P. has been mum on details, the group announced last year that it plans to build a replica of the old 9:30 Club behind its current building. The original location of the 9:30 Club, at 930 F Street NW, was first known as a short-lived club called The Atlantis.

Here’s what we know about The Atlantis:

It opened with its first show in The Atlantic Building on F Street in the late 1970s but only lasted for a year before closing. That building is now occupied by a shuttered J. Crew.

It was the epicenter of new wave music in the District and hosted artists including The Police, Cheap Trick, David Johansen, Ultravox, Psychedelic Furs, and Richard Hell, per the book “9:30 - A Time and a Place: 1980-2015, The First 35 Years.”

Yes, but: Many punk bands didn’t attract big enough crowds, the Washington City Paper wrote in a 1995 retrospective of the club. After the death of The Atlantis in 1979, the building itself changed hands. The new owners would eventually turn the space into the 9:30 Club with an aim of creating a more diverse music venue — sans any new-wave artists at all.

“Punk is dead,” bemoaned club manager Kevin Duplain at the time in an interview with American University's student-run The Eagle newspaper.

What we’re watching: We don’t know yet when the new Atlantis will open or what kinds of bands it will bring, but we’ll be keeping a close eye.