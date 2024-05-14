DMV home sale prices hit record high in April
Last month, the D.C. region hit its highest median home sale price of all time, per BrightMLS data.
Why it matters: As interest rates remain high, pricier homes mean many locals will continue to struggle with affordability in an already expensive area.
State of play: The median sale price for a D.C.-area home in April was $640,000 — the highest since BrightMLS began tracking this data.
- That's a 9.2% increase from April 2023's median price of $586,000, per BrightMLS.
This comes amid overall low inventory and high demand in our region.
The intrigue: A big reason for this price spike is the number of all-cash buyers in the region who aren't affected by mortgage rates, BrightMLS chief economist Lisa Sturtevant told UrbanTurf.
What we're watching: Active listings were up 21.8% last month compared to April 2023, found BrightMLS — fingers crossed more available homes could provide some price relief.
