In the era of $22 cocktails, we had to try Cucina Morini's $7 martinis — poured all night at the new Italian restaurant's aperitivo bar in Mt. Vernon Triangle. Dig in: The tiny 'tini lounge channels Italy with a standing-room-only bar, plus a few places to perch.

The $7 drink menu, offered Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5pm, includes classic dirties, "espress-oh!" martinis, DIYs with Bombay gin or Skyy vodka, and a house martini with capers and dill.

To eat: $6 snacks include homemade chips with onion dip or marinated olives.

What to try: The Morini Martini. New York-based Altamarea Group bar director Kelly Verado tells Axios she wanted to riff on a dirty — dirty riffs are all the rage in NYC — and she was inspired by lox bagels (sans salmon).

The vesper-style drink mixes vodka and gin, though you can opt for one spirit, plus homemade dill-infused bianco vermouth, caper brine and white pepper.

Thought bubble: Having just visited Sicily, the martini took me back. It's bracing and briny, like if the Ionian Sea had a signature cocktail.

Straciatella with anchovies (left) and sampling of pastas (clockwise from top) including alla norma, with seafood, gramigna with pork sausage, and pasta with clams. Photo: Anna Spiegel

Between the lines: Go early. No surprise, $7 martinis are popular. "We're flying through them," says Verado.

Last Friday the tiny bar sold around 300 martinis, plus more in the restaurant.

The intrigue: The lounge drinks are half-an-ounce smaller than full versions in the dining room. It's $14 for the Morini Martini there, still not bad.

Zoom in: Cheap drinks are getting buzz, but chef Matt Adler's menu is the star.

I loved the Sicilian-style dishes like citrusy crudos, homemade stracciatella cheese with anchovies and salsa verde, sfincone (tomato bread) and eggplant pasta alla norma—plus you can get any pasta in a full or half portion, ideal for sampling or saving.

If you go: Cucina Morini (901 4th St. NW) opens at 5pm and is closed Mondays.