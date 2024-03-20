Caruso's Grocery chef opens a coastal Italian restaurant
Sicilian crudos. Homemade pastas. There's a lot to get excited about at Cucina Morini, a new coastal Italian restaurant opening in Mt. Vernon Triangle on March 26.
Why it matters: Chef/partner Matt Adler built a packed-house following at his red sauce joint, Caruso's Grocery, and this latest venture is a promising return to his regional Italian roots.
Flashback: Adler's first leading kitchen gig was at Michelin-starred Convivio from NYC-based Altamarea Group, who also brought him on board to open Navy Yard's Osteria Morini — their first D.C. expansion — over a decade ago.
Between the lines: The hospitality group (sans Adler) opened a Mt. Vernon pizza place, Nicoletta Kitchen, which closed during the pandemic. Instead of a second act, they brought on Adler for a fresh concept — plus a 20-seat aperitivo bar where adjoining Brew'd Coffee once lived.
Dig in: Expense-account Italian dominates in downtown D.C., so Adler wanted to build a more versatile neighborhood destination — think a bowl of pasta one evening, a date-night dinner another. "Pricing fatigue is real. We want to use great ingredients and focus on technique, but approach Coastal Italian and seafood at a price point that's more friendly," he tells Axios.
Case in point: $7 martinis will be offered all night in the aperitivo bar, including a savory "Morini Martini" with Vesper-style gin and vodka, caper juice, dill, and a parmesan crisp. Also: draft espresso martinis.
- All homemade pastas like spaghetti with clams or truffle-ricotta ravioli are offered in more wallet-friendly half-portions (around $18) as well as full.
Zoom in: Adler spent a lot of time in Sicily — his wife's family is from the Aeolian Islands — so you'll see plenty of capers and fiery Sicilian olive oil. "Spicy, highly seasoned, lots of acid and anchovy," Adler says.
- Diners can start with Sicialian-style crudos, sfincione (a tomato focaccia nicknamed "Sicilian pizza"), or small plates that go heavy on seasonal vegetables and dressed cheeses.
- Large plates may seem pricey, but platters like roasted game hen alla diavola with citrus-chicory salad ($38) are designed for two or more.
The intrigue: Adler's a good chef to follow on social for industry insights and kitchen backstories for those who want to go deeper on that pasta alla Norma.
What's next: Cucina will open only for dinner to start, but look for brunch to launch in the coming weeks.
