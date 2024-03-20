Caruso's Grocery chef opens a coastal Italian restaurant

Sicilian crudos. Homemade pastas. There's a lot to get excited about at Cucina Morini, a new coastal Italian restaurant opening in Mt. Vernon Triangle on March 26. Why it matters: Chef/partner Matt Adler built a packed-house following at his red sauce joint, Caruso's Grocery, and this latest venture is a promising return to his regional Italian roots.

Flashback: Adler's first leading kitchen gig was at Michelin-starred Convivio from NYC-based Altamarea Group, who also brought him on board to open Navy Yard's Osteria Morini — their first D.C. expansion — over a decade ago.

Between the lines: The hospitality group (sans Adler) opened a Mt. Vernon pizza place, Nicoletta Kitchen, which closed during the pandemic. Instead of a second act, they brought on Adler for a fresh concept — plus a 20-seat aperitivo bar where adjoining Brew'd Coffee once lived.

No more pizzeria vibes thanks to a design revamp. Photo: courtesy of Nina Palazzolo

Dig in: Expense-account Italian dominates in downtown D.C., so Adler wanted to build a more versatile neighborhood destination — think a bowl of pasta one evening, a date-night dinner another. "Pricing fatigue is real. We want to use great ingredients and focus on technique, but approach Coastal Italian and seafood at a price point that's more friendly," he tells Axios.

Case in point: $7 martinis will be offered all night in the aperitivo bar, including a savory "Morini Martini" with Vesper-style gin and vodka, caper juice, dill, and a parmesan crisp. Also: draft espresso martinis.

All homemade pastas like spaghetti with clams or truffle-ricotta ravioli are offered in more wallet-friendly half-portions (around $18) as well as full.

Aperitivo hour: homemade stracciatella cheese with anchovy (left) and a Morini martini. Photo: courtesy of Nina Palazzolo, Steve Vilnit

Zoom in: Adler spent a lot of time in Sicily — his wife's family is from the Aeolian Islands — so you'll see plenty of capers and fiery Sicilian olive oil. "Spicy, highly seasoned, lots of acid and anchovy," Adler says.

Diners can start with Sicialian-style crudos, sfincione (a tomato focaccia nicknamed "Sicilian pizza"), or small plates that go heavy on seasonal vegetables and dressed cheeses.

Large plates may seem pricey, but platters like roasted game hen alla diavola with citrus-chicory salad ($38) are designed for two or more.

Shareable entrées include seafood stew. Photo: courtesy of Nina Palazzolo

The intrigue: Adler's a good chef to follow on social for industry insights and kitchen backstories for those who want to go deeper on that pasta alla Norma.

What's next: Cucina will open only for dinner to start, but look for brunch to launch in the coming weeks.