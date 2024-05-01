Facial recognition tech takes off at DCA and BWI

Share on email (opens in new window)

Facial recognition tech at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoint. Photo: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via Getty Images

Facial recognition technology is now deployed at all Reagan National Airport and BWI security checkpoints — part of a TSA program that's slated for over 400 airports nationwide. Why it matters: It's designed to enhance security and in some cases, speed things up.

The big picture: Facial recognition tech is already embraced by Clear and a pilot TSAPreCheck program where participating travelers can speed through security without presenting physical IDs or boarding passes.

The intrigue: There are growing accuracy and privacy concerns over the technology, and reported issues with proper training by federal agencies.

Context: Dulles rolled out an early facial recognition system back in 2018. More recently, apps like Mobile Passport Control use facial recognition to help travelers hasten through customs.

A national pilot program launched at DCA in 2020. Authentication units are now in their second generation.

BWI rolled out new credential technology last year, which can authenticate over 2,500 types of IDs and is completely self-serve.

Zoom in: At DCA, the authentication program verifies travelers by scanning their ID and taking their photo. The optional process doesn't store photos or use biometrics.