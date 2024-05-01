What's new and next at D.C. airports

Why it matters: Flying isn't always fun, but Dulles International and Reagan National want to ramp up the airport experience with ambitious improvement projects.
The big picture: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority manages both airports and recently negotiated a 15-year contract that outlines $9 billion worth of innovations. If approved, it'll start in January.
Plans include:
A nearly $7 billion construction program for Dulles, including a new 14-gate concourse, additional runway, and expansion projects to accommodate an influx of flights and travelers.
A more than $2 billion "DCA Reimagined" program that includes new restrooms, amenities, and an eventual revamp of Reagan's main terminal.
Zoom in: A new concessions manager for both airports wants to bring in more "destination restaurants," according to the Washington Business Journal. That includes more local partnerships and big national names.
Up next: At Reagan, look for local-leaning gifts at The NeighborGoods and DC Arts District Market. The airport is also getting a big-deal LEGO store as well as a branch of D.C.-based bookstore Solid State Books.
Beauty
What's new: Robot manicures! Speedy-spa brand Clockwork is now at DCA with $10 robotic manicures (just color, we don't trust AI with clippers yet).