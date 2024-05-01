What's new and next at D.C. airports

D.C.'s airports are evolving with new restaurants and shops, plus amenities to ease travel. Why it matters: Flying isn't always fun, but Dulles International and Reagan National want to ramp up the airport experience with ambitious improvement projects.

The big picture: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority manages both airports and recently negotiated a 15-year contract that outlines $9 billion worth of innovations. If approved, it'll start in January.

Plans include:

A nearly $7 billion construction program for Dulles, including a new 14-gate concourse, additional runway, and expansion projects to accommodate an influx of flights and travelers.

A more than $2 billion "DCA Reimagined" program that includes new restrooms, amenities, and an eventual revamp of Reagan's main terminal.

Zoom in: A new concessions manager for both airports wants to bring in more "destination restaurants," according to the Washington Business Journal. That includes more local partnerships and big national names.

Sfoglina is circling Dulles. Rendering courtesy MWAA

Food & Drink

What's new: A bunch of new dining options were announced for both airports. Among the openings, look for Half Moon Empanadas, an offshoot of local burger bar Lucky Buns (DCA), and a Rusty Taco and Cava (IAD).

Both airports have installed 24/7 upgraded vending machines with healthy salads and wraps.

Up next: Reagan National is getting a local Atlas Brew Works, Zeke's, and Compass coffee shops, an offshoot of D.C.'s upscale Mexican chain Mi Vida, and Maryland-based Nalley Fresh eats.

Meanwhile, Dulles is upping its dining game with local restaurants like Rappahannock Oyster Co., mod diner Gatsby, and Sfoglina pasta house.

Shopping

Up next: At Reagan, look for local-leaning gifts at The NeighborGoods and DC Arts District Market. The airport is also getting a big-deal LEGO store as well as a branch of D.C.-based bookstore Solid State Books.

Beauty

What's new: Robot manicures! Speedy-spa brand Clockwork is now at DCA with $10 robotic manicures (just color, we don't trust AI with clippers yet).