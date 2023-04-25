Sfoglina is coming soon to Dulles. Rendering courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

If you’re stuck waiting at airports this summer, you’ll have more dining options.

At Reagan National Airport, new eateries include Atlas Brew Works, Zeke’s Coffee, Compass Coffee, Dos Toros Taqueria, Half Moon Empanadas, and a second Cava Mezze Grill.

New DCA concessions. Map courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

At Dulles, new concessions include a full-service Sfoglina restaurant, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Potbelly, Gatsby, Auntie Anne’s and a grab-and-go shop Union Kitchen.

New IAD concessions. Map courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

They anticipate opening this summer.

What they're saying: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the new concessions are part of a move to add more “variety and more healthy options.”

🔮 What’s next: National Airport is undergoing the “DCA Reimagined” project in Terminal 2 (Concourses B, C, D, and E), which will include “state-of-the-art restrooms, expanded seating, and new amenities in the coming years.”