51 mins ago - Food and Drink

New restaurants are coming to Dulles and Reagan National airports

Cuneyt Dil
A rendering showing Sfoglina restaurant inside Dulles Airport

Sfoglina is coming soon to Dulles. Rendering courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

If you’re stuck waiting at airports this summer, you’ll have more dining options.

  • At Reagan National Airport, new eateries include Atlas Brew Works, Zeke’s Coffee, Compass Coffee, Dos Toros Taqueria, Half Moon Empanadas, and a second Cava Mezze Grill.
A map of the new concessions arriving at DCA
New DCA concessions. Map courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
  • At Dulles, new concessions include a full-service Sfoglina restaurant, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Potbelly, Gatsby, Auntie Anne’s and a grab-and-go shop Union Kitchen.
Map of new concessions at IAD
New IAD concessions. Map courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

They anticipate opening this summer.

What they're saying: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the new concessions are part of a move to add more “variety and more healthy options.”

🔮 What’s next: National Airport is undergoing the “DCA Reimagined” project in Terminal 2 (Concourses B, C, D, and E), which will include “state-of-the-art restrooms, expanded seating, and new amenities in the coming years.”

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more