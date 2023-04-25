51 mins ago - Food and Drink
New restaurants are coming to Dulles and Reagan National airports
If you’re stuck waiting at airports this summer, you’ll have more dining options.
- At Reagan National Airport, new eateries include Atlas Brew Works, Zeke’s Coffee, Compass Coffee, Dos Toros Taqueria, Half Moon Empanadas, and a second Cava Mezze Grill.
- At Dulles, new concessions include a full-service Sfoglina restaurant, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Potbelly, Gatsby, Auntie Anne’s and a grab-and-go shop Union Kitchen.
They anticipate opening this summer.
What they're saying: The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the new concessions are part of a move to add more “variety and more healthy options.”
🔮 What’s next: National Airport is undergoing the “DCA Reimagined” project in Terminal 2 (Concourses B, C, D, and E), which will include “state-of-the-art restrooms, expanded seating, and new amenities in the coming years.”
