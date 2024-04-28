How I Wake Up: Jim's morning rituals
Another secret to success: A rigorous morning routine.
⏰ Wake-up time: 4:30am to 5am, via iPhone alarm.
- Seven hours of sleep, per Oura Ring.
😴 First thing he does: Check texts and emails as "coffee engine cranks up."
🧘♂️ Power workout: CorePower hot yoga sculpt.
- Or alternating days with weight lifting and twice-weekly 6- to 10-mile jogs.
🧠 Morning zen: To kill distractions, VandeHei and his Axios co-founders Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz picked up transcendental meditation.
- "In an ideal world, I meditate and pray each morning," VandeHei says. "In the real world, um, let's say I am a work in progress."
🍞 Must-eat: Two slices of Ezekiel bread with six egg whites, or oatmeal with real maple syrup and fruit.
💡 Must-do: Writing in the mornings "when my mind is fresh and clear."
🌇 Confession: "I am probably too nutty about my routine and should lighten the hell up."
Share this
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more