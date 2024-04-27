DMV home shoppers are back with post-pandemic wish lists including easy access to grocery stores and metros.
The big picture: Palisades, Cleveland Park, Wesley Heights, Kent, Clarendon, Courthouse, Lyon Village, Cheverly, Del Ray, Old Town Alexandria and NoMA are some of the hottest spots in town.
Between the lines: Priorities shifted during the pandemic, pushing more people to the suburbs in search of more space — but as life has returned to a new normal, good schools and downtown walkability are back in vogue.
Reality check: Thanks to tight inventory, buyers are casting a wider net. "The days of hyperlocal pickiness are over," Scimeca says.
Final decisions depend on buyer's budgets, DMV agent Ericka Black says.
For more affordable options inside the Beltway, Black recommends Maryland's Cheverly, which offers an easy commute, charming homes and a strong sense of community.
In D.C., buyers might have better luck in NoMA where there's an onslaught of new construction, she says.
Our thought bubble: If location is your No. 1 priority, there are some gems listed in the DMV's most coveted neighborhoods.