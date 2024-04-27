Apr 27, 2024 - Real Estate

3 homes for sale in the DMV's top neighborhoods

headshot
headshot
headshot
open living room and kitchen in a condo

This Cleveland Park condo has an open living area and updated kitchen. Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Monique Milucky

DMV home shoppers are back with post-pandemic wish lists including easy access to grocery stores and metros.

The big picture: Palisades, Cleveland Park, Wesley Heights, Kent, Clarendon, Courthouse, Lyon Village, Cheverly, Del Ray, Old Town Alexandria and NoMA are some of the hottest spots in town.

Between the lines: Priorities shifted during the pandemic, pushing more people to the suburbs in search of more space — but as life has returned to a new normal, good schools and downtown walkability are back in vogue.

Reality check: Thanks to tight inventory, buyers are casting a wider net. "The days of hyperlocal pickiness are over," Scimeca says.

  • Final decisions depend on buyer's budgets, DMV agent Ericka Black says.
  • For more affordable options inside the Beltway, Black recommends Maryland's Cheverly, which offers an easy commute, charming homes and a strong sense of community.
  • In D.C., buyers might have better luck in NoMA where there's an onslaught of new construction, she says.

Our thought bubble: If location is your No. 1 priority, there are some gems listed in the DMV's most coveted neighborhoods.

  • Here's a sampling of what we found.

Cute Cleveland Park condo

This one-bed, one-bath condo with 10-foot ceilings and tons of natural light is listed at $325,000.

  • It has an updated kitchen with a quartzite island, built-in shelving and marble foyer entry.
  • Of note: There's an open house ice cream social from 2-4pm today.
kitchen with navy blue lower cabinets, white upper cabinets and marble counters
Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Monique Milucky

Cheverly Avenue charmer

With three bedrooms and loads of curb appeal, this white brick beauty is listed at $499,900.

  • The single-family home is walking distance from a park, the neighborhood swim and racquet club and the Metro.

Old Town Alexandria row home

Listed at $1.185 million, this townhouse features a small fenced-in yard, 110-bottle wine fridge, gourmet kitchen and third-floor primary suite.

  • It has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more