Jayden Daniels is the new face of Washington football

It's a new era of Washington football, but whether it's a good era will depend on Jayden Daniels, the electric 23-year-old quarterback the Commanders drafted this week. Why it matters: D.C. football fans have endured two-plus decades of misery with more than a dozen starting QBs who failed to lead the team to regular playoff contention.

The last glimmer of hope came in the rookie season of Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft. It ended with a mishandled knee injury that derailed his career.

Yes, but: That was the Dan Snyder era, defined by on-field failure and off-field scandal. Josh Harris bought the team last year for $6 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

In his first season of ownership, Harris didn't make sweeping changes. This offseason he did, hiring a new head coach and top executives.

Between the lines: Harris is currently enjoying a honeymoon period with fans, who were more than fed up with Snyder. But that could sour quickly if Daniels doesn't pan out.

Meet Jayden: A California native, Daniels started his college career at Arizona State in 2019 before transferring to Louisiana State University for his last two seasons.

In his final year, he won the Heisman Trophy, college football's highest honor.

Zoom in: He's an elite athlete, able to threaten defenses equally by running or passing, a nightmare for opposing coaches. And he throws a great deep ball.

Draft analysts compare him to Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens QB and two-time NFL MVP who has redefined the quarterback position.

Zoom out: Daniels, who the Commanders selected at the No. 2 pick, was one of a record-tying six quarterbacks taken in the draft's first round.

He'll likely be judged against Drake Maye, the big-armed University of North Carolina QB who was taken by the Patriots at No. 3.

What they're saying: Commanders general manager Adam Peters told reporters the team's brain trust was "unanimous" in preferring Daniels over other available options.