Commanders to hire Cowboys' Dan Quinn as new head coach, reports say

Washington is going behind enemy lines to hire Dallas Cowboys defense coordinator Dan Quinn as the next head coach of the Commanders, ESPN and multiple outlets report.

Why it matters: The Commanders now have their new head coach and general manager, Adam Peters, in place to begin rebuilding the franchise.

Catch up fast: Quinn replaces Ron Rivera after a search by new owner Josh Harris.

Quinn began his coaching career in 2001 and made his name as defense coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. The Atlanta Falcons named him head coach in 2015 and reached the Super Bowl the next year, losing to the Patriots.

The new leadership will have five picks available in the first three rounds of the draft, as the Post notes. That includes the No. 2 pick.

Between the lines: Another target for Washington was Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but it was reported he dropped out of the running this week after deciding to stay in Detroit.

The intrigue: You have to go back to George Allen in 1971 to find a Washington coach who had a winning record his first season with the team, per ESPN.