With Ron Rivera out, Commanders start search for new coach
With Ron Rivera fired, Commanders owner Josh Harris is tapping seasoned sports execs to take the long view on picking a new coach.
Why it matters: The Commanders will try to rebuild after Rivera's sad 26-40-1 record over four seasons — spanning two owners and two name changes.
What they're saying: "You have to make long-term decisions and do things one person at a time, one athlete at a time," Harris said after Rivera's dismissal on Monday, per ESPN.
- "So sometimes they take longer … but the ultimate goal is to be an elite team."
State of play: Harris hired former general managers from the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Vikings — Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, respectively — to help with the search.
- The Commanders sent requests to other teams to interview at least seven candidates for executive and head coach positions, the Washington Post reports.
