With Ron Rivera out, Commanders start search for new coach

Ron Rivera's last game as Washington coach was against the Cowboys on Sunday. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With Ron Rivera fired, Commanders owner Josh Harris is tapping seasoned sports execs to take the long view on picking a new coach.

Why it matters: The Commanders will try to rebuild after Rivera's sad 26-40-1 record over four seasons — spanning two owners and two name changes.

What they're saying: "You have to make long-term decisions and do things one person at a time, one athlete at a time," Harris said after Rivera's dismissal on Monday, per ESPN.

"So sometimes they take longer … but the ultimate goal is to be an elite team."

State of play: Harris hired former general managers from the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Vikings — Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, respectively — to help with the search.