The Washington Commanders officially kick off a new era on Sunday.

Why it matters: The team's regular season debut is a BFD for Washington, with many fans hoping the new ownership brings a rebirth after more than two tumultuous decades under Dan Snyder.

What's happening: FedEx Field is sold out for the Sunday 1pm game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans can attend a season kickoff party Friday from 5pm to 8pm downtown in Franklin Park.

On game day, DJ Kool will perform a pregame concert, and beers start at $6.75 until kickoff, NBC4 reports.

Of note: For the tailgating crowd, parking lots open at 9am.

If you took a hiatus from Commanders fandom, we don't judge. Here's everything to know if you're a diehard, casual fan, or just looking to root for the home team again.

What to watch: The Commanders are in rebuilding mode. Newly named quarterback (and captain) 22-year-old Sam Howell will be under trial by fire when he leads the team out.

Co-owner Mitchell Rales was candid: "Let's be realistic: Do we have a great quarterback? We just don't know right now," he said in an interview Wednesday at the Economic Club of Washington. "We have a great kid, who wants to learn, and he wants to play hard and he has great intentions. But he's had one NFL start."

After suffering injuries, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Chase Young hope to start on Sunday.

The venue: We're still stuck with an aging FedEx Field, but $40 million in upgrades from the new owners is more than just lipstick on a pig.

After feuding with he-who-must-not-be-named, celebrity chef and NoVa native David Chang is now coming to the stadium. The man who once made #snydersucks fortune cookies opened Fuku, serving a $20 spicy hot chicken that the Post has crowned as the best concession in the stadium.

Other new food vendors include DMV Crab Rolls, Hill Country BBQ, and DC Half Smokes.

Upgrades include a new sound system and video boards, ticket scanners, three new suites, branding imagery, maintenance, and a coat of paint.

Reality check: The franchise hasn't won a title since 1991. Its last playoff victory was in 2005.

The buzz: The new era is being celebrated far and wide. Virginia's Barrel Oak Winery and Brewery in Delaplane created a new "Hail To The Harris" IPA.