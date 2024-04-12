Bourbon Steak restaurateur Michael Mina opens a splashy rooftop restaurant today at City Ridge near Cathedral Heights. Why it matters: Plenty of rooftops channel cabana vibes, but here you can actually drink margaritas overlooking a pool.

😎 Dig in: Mina previewed Rooftop Kitchen last year as part of the private Ridge Club pool—an amenity for the luxury apartments below. Now the indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge are fully open to the public, year-round.

A limited number of pool reservations will be available to the public for sip-and-swim. Details coming soon.

🍹 What to expect: Beach-y bites and drinks like tuna tostadas and Santorini spritzes. Diners can also dig into Mina's nouveau-California plates like thin-crust pizzas, burgers, and dips, and entrées like ginger-glazed salmon.

There's also a kid's menu and soft-serve sundaes for all.

The restaurant's lounge. Photo: Courtesy of RTK

Between the lines: Rooftop prices are typically high, but they're generally not astronomical: $16-$18 for cocktails, $18-$23 for burgers and pizzas, and entrées around $30.

That said, there's a $40 "millionaire margarita" thanks to billionaire Michael Jordan's fancy tequila.

🍝 What's next: San Francisco-based Mina Group will open a glitzy "fattoria-to-table" Italian restaurant on the ground floor of the development, joining new restaurants like King Street Oyster Bar and Taco Bamba.