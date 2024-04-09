Share on email (opens in new window)

The RAMMY Awards, D.C.'s annual hospitality industry honors, just announced their 2024 finalists. Why it matters: The RAMMYs are like a local version of the James Beard Awards, highlighting some of the best dining and drinking spots in the city alongside their owners and star employees.

Between the lines: Most winners are decided by a private judging panel, but the public is encouraged to vote for their favorites in categories like "Best Brunch" and "Hottest Sandwich Spot" — a tough category with contenders like Roaming Rooster and Your Only Friend.

Voting starts Tuesday.

Zoom in: Nominees span 20 categories. Some are well known and others are more inside baseball like citywide "Employee of the Year."

A taste of the finalists:

New Restaurant of the Year:

Chef of the Year:

See the full list here.