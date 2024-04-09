RAMMY Awards announce 2024 finalists
The RAMMY Awards, D.C.'s annual hospitality industry honors, just announced their 2024 finalists.
Why it matters: The RAMMYs are like a local version of the James Beard Awards, highlighting some of the best dining and drinking spots in the city alongside their owners and star employees.
Between the lines: Most winners are decided by a private judging panel, but the public is encouraged to vote for their favorites in categories like "Best Brunch" and "Hottest Sandwich Spot" — a tough category with contenders like Roaming Rooster and Your Only Friend.
- Voting starts Tuesday.
Zoom in: Nominees span 20 categories. Some are well known and others are more inside baseball like citywide "Employee of the Year."
A taste of the finalists:
New Restaurant of the Year:
Chef of the Year:
- Angel Barreto, Anju
- Carlos Delgado, Causa/Amazonia
- Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney
- Katarina Petonito, Eastern Point Collective
- Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat
See the full list here.
