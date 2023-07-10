List: Here are D.C.'s 2023 RAMMY Award winners
The 2023 RAMMY Awards, aka The Oscars for D.C.'s hospitality industry, celebrated top talents Sunday night at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
Why it matters: The annual awards honor the best of Washington's bar and restaurant industry.
Of note: Winners in most categories, selected by an anonymous panel of judges, must be dues-paying members of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.
- The exceptions are publicly voted categories like "Best Brunch" or "Hottest Sandwich Spot," marked with an asterisk below.
Here are the 2023 RAMMY Award winners (*denotes publicly voted category):
New Restaurant of the Year: Causa/Amazonia
Cocktail Program of the Year: Service Bar
Beer Program of the Year: Shelter
Wine Program of the Year: Reveler's Hour
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Marcelle Afram, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken
*Favorite Gathering Place: Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub
*Best Brunch: Urban Roast
*Best Bar: Exiles
*Favorite Fast Bites: RASA
*Hottest Sandwich Spot: Compliments Only
Employee of the Year: Nabil Moussa, Le Diplomate
Manager of the Year: Brittany Dye, Circa Foggy Bottom
Service Program of the Year: Lutèce
Casual Restaurant of the Year: Pennyroyal Station
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: L'Ardente
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: Teresa Velazquez, Baked and Wired, A Baked Joint
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Xiquet by Danny Lledó
Chef of the Year: Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit
Restaurateur of the Year: Rose Previte, No White Plates: Compass Rose, Maydan, Kirby Club
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Saval Foodservice
Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award: Ris Lacoste, chef/owner of RIS Restaurant, for her excellence and community leadership.
