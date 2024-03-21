Peek inside Metro's fancy new railcars

Heated floors, dedicated bike space—we're not talking about a fancy hotel, but the new 8000-series Metro train car that you can preview now at an expo on the National Mall. Why it matters: Commuters are excited about Metro's revamped cars — slated to get rolling late next year — with a bunch of new safety and rider-friendly features.

Zoom in: The biggest upgrade is an "open gangway" design that allows free movement between cars and mitigates overcrowding, plus more space to sit and stand.

Other features include dedicated wheelchair space, and separate sections to park bikes, luggage, and strollers. Digital display screens will provide clearer travel updates and routes.

The OG Metro prototype on the White House South Lawn, 1968. Photo: courtesy WMATA

👀 Flashback: Almost a decade before Metro launched in 1976, a prototype train was displayed on the National Mall as well as the White House South Lawn and local shopping malls.

If you go: The Fleet of the Future Expo features an 82-foot model train and electric-battery bus—both interactive. Also! A Metro merch pop-up. It runs 9am to 5pm through April 3.