Peek inside Metro's fancy new railcars
Heated floors, dedicated bike space—we're not talking about a fancy hotel, but the new 8000-series Metro train car that you can preview now at an expo on the National Mall.
Why it matters: Commuters are excited about Metro's revamped cars — slated to get rolling late next year — with a bunch of new safety and rider-friendly features.
Zoom in: The biggest upgrade is an "open gangway" design that allows free movement between cars and mitigates overcrowding, plus more space to sit and stand.
- Other features include dedicated wheelchair space, and separate sections to park bikes, luggage, and strollers. Digital display screens will provide clearer travel updates and routes.
👀 Flashback: Almost a decade before Metro launched in 1976, a prototype train was displayed on the National Mall as well as the White House South Lawn and local shopping malls.
If you go: The Fleet of the Future Expo features an 82-foot model train and electric-battery bus—both interactive. Also! A Metro merch pop-up. It runs 9am to 5pm through April 3.
