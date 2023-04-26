What Metro's 8000 series trains could look like

The open gangway style trains would allow free movement between cars. Rendering courtesy Metro.

Metro is considering bringing “open gangway"-style trains — allowing free movement between cars — for its next-generation 8000 series, in addition to dedicated spots for wheelchair users, bicycles, strollers, and luggage.

Driving the news: Metro got “very positive” feedback from customers who toured the new concept cars last week in New York, spokesperson Sherri Ly told Axios.

The open gangway means the train cars would no longer have doors between them, allowing riders to freely move from one car to another.

“Final decisions will be made over the next couple of months, as we continue to get customer input,” Ly said in an email.

Dedicated spaces for bicycles, strollers, and luggage. Rendering courtesy Metro.

Flashback: Last fall, Metro announced that the trains will be made at a Hitachi Rail factory that will open in Hagerstown in 2024, with deliveries expected a year later.

The 8000 series will include upgraded brakes and replace the 2000- and 3000-series trains that have been running since the early 1980s.

Details: A list of new train features includes heated floors, charging outlets, WiFi service, and more.