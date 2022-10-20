New 8000 series Metro trains will have heated floors and charging outlets
While most of Metro’s 7000 series fleet remains sidelined, at least we can look forward to the 8000 series ... one day.
Driving the news: The Hitachi Rail factory that will build the next generation of Metro rail cars in Hagerstown is set to open in 2024. The new trains are expected a year later, per the Washington Post.
Why it matters: The 8000 series will include upgraded brakes and replace the 2000- and 3000-series trains that have been running since the early 1980s.
New features include:
♨️ Heated floors inside the train cars
📶 WiFi service
📹 HD security cameras and digital screens for advertisements and improved visuals about the trip journey.
💨 Improved ventilation to prevent the spread of airborne viruses.
🔌 110v outlets for charging devices
💡 Better lighting, improved floor markings, and signs for ADA space.
