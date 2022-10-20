New 8000 series Metro trains will have heated floors and charging outlets

The 8000 series trains: And they have special floors. Photo: WMATA

While most of Metro’s 7000 series fleet remains sidelined, at least we can look forward to the 8000 series ... one day.

Driving the news: The Hitachi Rail factory that will build the next generation of Metro rail cars in Hagerstown is set to open in 2024. The new trains are expected a year later, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The 8000 series will include upgraded brakes and replace the 2000- and 3000-series trains that have been running since the early 1980s.

New features include:

♨️ Heated floors inside the train cars

📶 WiFi service

📹 HD security cameras and digital screens for advertisements and improved visuals about the trip journey.

💨 Improved ventilation to prevent the spread of airborne viruses.

🔌 110v outlets for charging devices

💡 Better lighting, improved floor markings, and signs for ADA space.