This weekend in D.C., check out an interior design exhibit, a family cherry blossom celebration and a sound bath yoga session.

1. 🌸 (Cherry) Blossom with family

Celebrate cherry blossom season with performances, crafts, face painting and a spring-themed scavenger hunt at the Cherry Blossom Family Celebration downtown.

The vibe: This free, kid-friendly event features a Japanese pop DJ and a performance by a local jump rope team.

If you go: Programming is 11:30am–3pm Saturday at the Kogod Courtyard (first floor) in the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

What we're watching: The trees peaked early this year, meaning photo-worthy backdrops around the Tidal Basin could be fleeting.

Get interior design inspiration and help from local artists and home designers 3pm Saturday and 6pm Sunday at 11:Eleven gallery near Truxton Circle. Free.

Start your spring gardening by shopping for plants from vendors across the mid-Atlantic, 8am–1pm between the National Arboretum's Visitor Center and the National Herb Garden. Free.

Find balance and relaxation with a yoga flow session for all experience levels and a sound bath, 9–10am Sunday at the National Building Museum. Tickets are $30.

Network with creatives and hear from featured artists, 6–8pm Friday at La Cosecha in the Union Market district. Tickets start at $5.

Celebrate Food Justice DMV with a fiesta and gallery show, 6–9pm Saturday at the Treehouse in Petworth. Tickets start at $20.