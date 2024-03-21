D.C. weekend: Cherry blossom family event, José Andrés book launch
This weekend in D.C., check out an interior design exhibit, a family cherry blossom celebration and a sound bath yoga session.
1. 🌸 (Cherry) Blossom with family
Celebrate cherry blossom season with performances, crafts, face painting and a spring-themed scavenger hunt at the Cherry Blossom Family Celebration downtown.
The vibe: This free, kid-friendly event features a Japanese pop DJ and a performance by a local jump rope team.
If you go: Programming is 11:30am–3pm Saturday at the Kogod Courtyard (first floor) in the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
What we're watching: The trees peaked early this year, meaning photo-worthy backdrops around the Tidal Basin could be fleeting.
2. 🏠 Moody Owl Art & Interior Exhibition
- Get interior design inspiration and help from local artists and home designers 3pm Saturday and 6pm Sunday at 11:Eleven gallery near Truxton Circle. Free.
3. 🌱 FONA Native Plant Sale
- Start your spring gardening by shopping for plants from vendors across the mid-Atlantic, 8am–1pm between the National Arboretum's Visitor Center and the National Herb Garden. Free.
4. 🧘 Yoga and Crystal Bowl Sound Bath
- Find balance and relaxation with a yoga flow session for all experience levels and a sound bath, 9–10am Sunday at the National Building Museum. Tickets are $30.
5. 🎨 She:DC: An Evening With Artists
- Network with creatives and hear from featured artists, 6–8pm Friday at La Cosecha in the Union Market district. Tickets start at $5.
6. 🥳 FJDMV Fourth Birthday Cultural Combustion
- Celebrate Food Justice DMV with a fiesta and gallery show, 6–9pm Saturday at the Treehouse in Petworth. Tickets start at $20.
7. 👨🍳 José Andrés & Friends
- Enjoy a night of cooking, live music and the launch of José Andrés' new cookbook, 8pm Thursday at Lincoln Theatre. Tickets start at $45.
