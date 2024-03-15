Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo by Rabia Iclal Turan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Cherry blossom peak bloom is coming fast, but there's floral fun to be had through spring. Why it matters: D.C. goes all-in on cherry blossom activities and there's something for everyone.

Big blossom: The official National Cherry Blossom Festival (March 20-April 14) is packed with activities. Favorites include:

🎶 Tidal Basin stage for musical performances throughout the festival, food trucks, and a garden-esque beer tent run by Old Ox Brewery.

🪁 Blossom Kite Festival (March 30): A day on the Mall full of traditional Japanese kite performances and kitemaker competitions for kids and adults.

🎈 The Parade (April 13): A colorburst procession down Constitution Avenue with balloons, floats and marching bands. It's free but seated tickets ($25-$40) are also available.

Food & drink: Check out these events in addition to cherry blossom pop-up bars.

🍣 Cherry Blossom Dinner (March 20): Sushi master Masaaki "Uchi" Uchino joins Brian Landry of Alhambra for a blowout dinner showcasing the best of Japan and Spain (tickets $300).

🍻 Cherry Fest (March 20-April 7): Wundergarten in NoMa transforms its beer garden with a sake bar, Japanese beers and activities like sip n' paint and trivia.

🍶 Spring Sake Festival (April 5): Sample 100+ sakes and learn from the pros at Hotel Zena's tasting event (tickets $85-$130).

Art & experiences: It's a visual sensation, after all.

💫 Artechouse (Through June 1): "Isekai: Blooming Parallel Worlds," the digital art gallery's newest immersive exhibit, explores florals inspired by female artists and anime.

🎨 Painting class (March 21): Local artist Marcella Kriebel leads a watercolor class at Shilling Canning Company in Navy Yard with spring-y bites and cocktails (tickets $85).

💃 Bloomaroo (March 23): The Wharf's big (free!) blossom party is a mix of concerts, live karaoke, tea and beer gardens and fireworks come nighttime.